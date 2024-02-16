Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the data from Wholesale Disposable Vapes, Manchester City came out top as the most affordable football club for local supporters while Burnley and Manchester United have come second and third place respectively, with local people more able to regularly support the team than other clubs.

While football undoubtedly holds global appeal, the sport is ultimately rooted in local communities. With season tickets setting fans back hundreds - if not thousands - of pounds, and disparities in income and cost of living across different areas of the UK, the question of how affordable football is to locals is a valid one.

Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Man City season tickets cost supporters anywhere between £385 and £1,030, while Burnley Football Club offers season tickets from between £335 and £500.

The cheapest season ticket option for Man City represents just 2.51% of the average disposable income for local homeowners and 2.44% for local renters, the cheapest from Burnley represents 2.88% of disposable income for homeowners and 2.98% for renters respectively.

A spokesperson from Wholesale Disposable Vapes commented: “The data has shown that the North West’s consistent commitment to the sport has not gone unrewarded by some of the region’s clubs, with some of the most affordable ticket prices in the country.

“It is also fantastic that a North West Premier League team like Burnley is also affordable for supporters in Lancashire.”

The league table has been calculated by taking the average salary in each local authority area of each Premier League club, and doing the same for the average house price and average annual cost of private renting.