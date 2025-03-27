Burnley Council to Consider Seventh Round of Household Support Fund

Burnley Council’s Executive is set to review plans for the next phase of the Household Support Fund (HSF7), continuing its commitment to supporting the borough’s most vulnerable residents during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The latest funding proposal will ensure direct financial assistance for those most in need, as well as funding for essential services, food banks, and energy-saving initiatives.

The Council is also set to deliver the Affordable Warmth Grant to help residents struggling with heating and home repairs. The funding is provided by Lancashire County Council.

Since 2021, Burnley Council has successfully distributed over £3 million in support, helping low-income households, pensioners, disabled residents, carers, and those not eligible for other government cost-of-living payments.

If approved, the next phase of the scheme will continue this targeted approach, with resources allocated for voucher payments to vulnerable residents, tackling household food insecurity through support for food banks, community grocery stocks, and meal clubs, as well as providing debt and welfare advice, including help with money management, gambling addiction, and mental health services.

Resources will also be dedicated to supporting vulnerable residents with insulation, heating appliances, and efficiency measures, alongside additional discretionary housing payments for those in need.

Burnley Council’s Head of Policy & Engagement, Clare Jackson said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to have a significant impact on many households in Burnley. This funding will enable us to provide direct financial aid, fund essential services, and support those most in need. The Household Support Fund has already helped thousands of residents, and we remain committed to ensuring that no one in our community is left without the help they need.”

Burnley Council’s Executive will meet on 9th April 2025 to consider the proposals. If approved, the support will be rolled out over the coming months.