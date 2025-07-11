Bleakholt's Extravaganza raises £12,000

It was bigger and better than ever with activities including dunk the staff, a penalty shoot-out, paintbombing, a bouncy castle, coconut shy, fun races, stalls, food, drink and much more.

There was even an appearance from some Storm Troopers and a fire engine!

Sanctuary Manager Karen Weed said: “It was a fantastic day. We had queues to get in, our café and food outlets were packed out, families got a chance to take part in a host of activities and also see our animals.

“Families came from as far away as Liverpool to attend and we are so thankful to everyone who came, especially our staff and all the fabulous volunteers who made the event the superb day it was. They all worked so hard to make it a fabulous event.

“The money raised from events like this are so vital to running the sanctuary. It costs us £1.6m a year to run and we are currently fundraising for our ‘Project Purrfect’ – the £300,000 renovation and extension of our cattery so every penny is helpful.

“It’s just amazing that so many people turned up to support the event and got the chance to look around Bleakholt – and hopefully come back!”

Bleakholt’s next big event is their Dog Show on 17th August from 12-4pm.