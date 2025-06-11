You're Invited: Meadow View Open Weekend – Discover Your Future Home
Friday 13th – Sunday 15th June | 11am – 5pm
Looking for your forever home in a picture-perfect village setting? Join Applethwaite Homes for the official launch of Meadow View.
This exclusive development of only 36 homes is designed for families of all sizes, with six outstanding house designs including a charming selection 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.
Each home draws its design inspiration from tradition to blend seamlessly into the local environment and provide a modern way of living. Whether you prefer detached or semi-detached you’ll discover our interior design makes all the difference to your living experiences with well-conceived kitchen, smart appliances and stylish bathrooms.
This special Open Weekend offers the perfect opportunity to explore the Applethwaite difference up close. While the Meadow View homes are still under construction, you’ll be able to visit two stunning show bungalows nearby – showcasing the high build quality, beautiful kitchens, elegant bathrooms, and the high-spec finishes that come as standard in every Applethwaite home.
What to Expect:
- Prosecco and snacks served throughout the event
- Access the first release of plots, brochures and prices
- View our finished show bungalows and explore fixtures, fittings, and finishes
- Get floorplans and site plans for the first phase
- Homes ready for move-in from October 2025
- Speak to our friendly Sales Executives who can answer all your questions
Whether you're actively looking to buy or simply exploring your options, everyone is welcome to come along. There’s no need to book – but if you’d prefer to schedule a private appointment, just give Louise a call on 07483 186534.
Find out More here: https://www.applethwaite-homes.co.uk/developments/meadow-view