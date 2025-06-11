You're Invited: Meadow View Open Weekend – Discover Your Future Home

Join us at our open event over the weekend across Friday 13, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June, 11am – 5pm, to mark the new homes available to purchase at our exclusive development Meadow View, Ribblesdale Sales Office, Ribblesdale Avenue, Worsthorne, BB10 3JG (Just follow the AA signs)

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday 13th – Sunday 15th June | 11am – 5pm

Looking for your forever home in a picture-perfect village setting? Join Applethwaite Homes for the official launch of Meadow View.

This exclusive development of only 36 homes is designed for families of all sizes, with six outstanding house designs including a charming selection 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadow View House Type

Each home draws its design inspiration from tradition to blend seamlessly into the local environment and provide a modern way of living. Whether you prefer detached or semi-detached you’ll discover our interior design makes all the difference to your living experiences with well-conceived kitchen, smart appliances and stylish bathrooms.

This special Open Weekend offers the perfect opportunity to explore the Applethwaite difference up close. While the Meadow View homes are still under construction, you’ll be able to visit two stunning show bungalows nearby – showcasing the high build quality, beautiful kitchens, elegant bathrooms, and the high-spec finishes that come as standard in every Applethwaite home.

What to Expect:

Prosecco and snacks served throughout the event

Access the first release of plots, brochures and prices

View our finished show bungalows and explore fixtures, fittings, and finishes

Get floorplans and site plans for the first phase

Homes ready for move-in from October 2025

Speak to our friendly Sales Executives who can answer all your questions

Meadow View

Whether you're actively looking to buy or simply exploring your options, everyone is welcome to come along. There’s no need to book – but if you’d prefer to schedule a private appointment, just give Louise a call on 07483 186534.

Find out More here: https://www.applethwaite-homes.co.uk/developments/meadow-view