On the market for £2.4m with Fine & Country, this seven-bed detached home consists of an architect-designed five-bed modern house with a two-bed self-contained annexe and features an exception design throughout, spectacular showroom-style garages, a heated indoor swimming pool, a home cinema and office, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and truly stunning landscaped gardens complete with a Koi pond. Take a look around...