It takes just 27 days on average for a home to sell in the North West, compared with 31 days for England and Wales as a whole.

Zoopla has crunched the numbers to find the parts of the North West with the fastest moving property markets, including one where homes sell in just 16 days on average.

They include a ‘hidden gem’ for affordability, where a typical house costs less than £150,000, and some popular commuter towns with stunning countryside on your doorstep.

The average time to sell is the period between the house going on the market and a sale being agreed. It usually takes around 15 to 20 weeks from that point for the sale to complete.

Below are the nine areas of the North West where houses are selling fastest, according to Zoopla, listed in reverse order.

1 . Warrington - 26 days In Warrington, houses take an average of 26 days to sell, according to Zoopla, which is the ninth fastest in the North West. Zoopla says its 'prime' location between Liverpool and Manchester makes it a 'great option' for commuters but Warrington is also a 'bustling urban destination in its own right'. The average house price there has risen by 2.2% in the last year to £238,700. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Preston - 26 days In Preston, homes take 26 days to sell on average, making it the eighth fastest moving market in the North West, according to Zoopla. It combines a lively city feel, good job opportunities and transport connections with a 'friendly community atmosphere', says Zoopla. The average house price there has risen by 1.4% in the last year to £162,000. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hyndburn - 24 days In Hyndburn, Lancashire, houses take 24 days to sell on average, which is the seventh quickest in the North West, according to Zoopla. The beautiful countryside on your doorstep is a big part of its charm. The average house price there has risen by 3.3% in the last year to £129,600. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales