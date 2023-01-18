Supreme three-storey modernised 1700s mansion with cinema, underfloor heating, gym, and majestic garden hits the market

On the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with Regan & Hallworth, this three-storey, seven-bed detached Upholland home is set in 1.5 acres and dates back to the 1700s, boasting history as well as a bespoke luxury Georgian style, four reception rooms, underfloor heating throughout, a high-spec fitted kitchen, a converted former chapel to the side which now serves as a modern orangery, a gym, a cinema, a main bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and truly astonishingly gorgeous grounds. Take a look around...