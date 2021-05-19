Credit:Hackney & Leigh

Sublime five-bed Lake District farmhouse with 22 acres of land, detached two-bed bungalow, and hot tub yours for £2.3m

Low Shepherd Yeat Farm in Kendal is the dream countryside getaway.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:33 pm

On the market for £2.3m with Hackney & Leigh, this five-bed Lake District property is a refurbished farmhouse featuring exposed beams, 22 acres of land, a detached two-bed bungalow built in 2011, a classic kitchen with Aga, a conservatory, a master bedroom with en suite, a games room, and a wonderful garden with hot tub, BBQ, and patios. Take a look around...

