Suave and sophisticated three-bed Chorley apartment with stunning kitchen, library, and guest suite on the market for £995,000

On the market for £995,000 with Peter E Gilkes, this three-bed Chorley property is quiet and secluded and features a grand entrance hall with private lift access, a bespoke slick kitchen, a walk-in pantry, a spacious lounge, a library, a snug and study, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a night kitchen, and large guest suite with lounge and kitchen. Take a look around...