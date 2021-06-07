Suave and sophisticated three-bed Chorley apartment with stunning kitchen, library, and guest suite on the market for £995,000
This home is a spacious apartment spread across the first floor of a wonderfully-converted Victorian building.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:05 pm
On the market for £995,000 with Peter E Gilkes, this three-bed Chorley property is quiet and secluded and features a grand entrance hall with private lift access, a bespoke slick kitchen, a walk-in pantry, a spacious lounge, a library, a snug and study, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a night kitchen, and large guest suite with lounge and kitchen. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5