Credit: Entwistle Green

Grand six-bed Ribble Valley mansion dating back to 1800s with gorgeous modern interior on the market for £1.25m

Dating back to 1875, this four-storey home is one of the Ribble Valley’s finest.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:43 pm

On the market for £1.25m Entwistle Green, this six-bed property in Langho features 0.75-acres of gardens and woodland, an extensive driveway, a detached two-storey triple garage, original interior characteristics, stonework, stunning living spaces, and spacious gardens. Take a look around...

