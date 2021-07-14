Sprawling Peak District equestrian property with gorgeous features, two-bed annexe, and 103 acres of grazing land yours for £1.75m
Far Slack Farm is a stunner of a Peak District home.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:40 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:42 pm
On the market for £1.75m with Gascoigne Halman, this seven-bed house is a gorgeous equestrian property featuring a dining hall with feature fireplace, a stunning fitted kitchen, lounge with fireplace and doors out into the garden, a master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite, a two-bed self-contained annexe and extensive equestrian facilities including a ménage, stabling, and a breathtaking 103 acres of grazing land. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 6