Credit:Gascoigne Halman
Sprawling Peak District equestrian property with gorgeous features, two-bed annexe, and 103 acres of grazing land yours for £1.75m

Far Slack Farm is a stunner of a Peak District home.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:42 pm

On the market for £1.75m with Gascoigne Halman, this seven-bed house is a gorgeous equestrian property featuring a dining hall with feature fireplace, a stunning fitted kitchen, lounge with fireplace and doors out into the garden, a master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite, a two-bed self-contained annexe and extensive equestrian facilities including a ménage, stabling, and a breathtaking 103 acres of grazing land. Take a look around...

