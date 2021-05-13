Credit: Hackney & Leigh

Sprawling Lake District mansion on the banks of Lake Windermere on the market for £2.4m

Yew Tree was originally built in the 1930s.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 12:30 pm

On the market for £2.4m with Hackney & Leigh, this five-bed property sits on the banks of Lake Windermere and boasts its own jetty and slipway as well as features such as aspect views across the lake, a modern fitted kitchen, a bright conservatory, a home office, and masted bedroom with dressing room and en suite. Take a look around...

