Spacious and clean-cut: check out this four-bed detached family home on the market for less than £300k
This Lancashire home is a gem.
By Jack Marshall
16 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:02am
On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Ben Rose, this four-bed detached Leyland home features a dining room with bay-fronted window, a spacious lounge leading out into the garden, a modern kitchen with utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with an ensuite, an integrated garage, and a generous rear garden. Take a look around...
