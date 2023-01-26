News you can trust since 1877
Spacious and clean-cut: check out this four-bed detached family home on the market for less than £300k

This Lancashire home is a gem.

By Jack Marshall
16 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:02am

On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Ben Rose, this four-bed detached Leyland home features a dining room with bay-fronted window, a spacious lounge leading out into the garden, a modern kitchen with utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with an ensuite, an integrated garage, and a generous rear garden. Take a look around...

