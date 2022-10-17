Six-bed wonder: Huge detached Lancashire home in 1.5 acres hits the market
This beautiful period property boasts an exclusive location.
By Jack Marshall
37 minutes ago
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 5:10pm
On the market for offers in excess of £825,000 with Michael Bailey Estate Agents, this six-bed detached Preston home features over 1.5 acres of groomed gardens, an orangery, spacious reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining area, and a master bedroom with a dressing room and en suite. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3