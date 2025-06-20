Royle Hall Farm, a 17th-century former servant’s quarters to the original Royle Hall, blends historic character with modern comfort. The property, on the market with Petty Real, features exposed beams, stonework, vaulted ceilings and Georgian sash windows throughout.

Set behind private automated gates, the grounds include around two acres of gardens and paddocks, plus two acres of woodland with river frontage. Inside, the elegant dining hall leads to a bright orangery with inglenook fireplace, while the kitchen is fitted with granite worktops, a central island, and breakfast bar.

A spacious reception room, a versatile office (or fifth bedroom), and a fourth bedroom with en-suite complete the ground floor. Upstairs, the principal bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling, dressing room and luxurious bathroom with roll-top bath. Two further double bedrooms – one en-suite – offer additional family space.

Recent updates include a Worcester boiler (2024), two new bathrooms, and a sewage treatment plant. Japanese knotweed in an adjoining paddock has been professionally treated and carries a transferable guarantee.

Ideal for equestrian buyers, with nearby facilities including Crow Wood.

1 . Property spotlight : Property spotlight Royle Hall Farm Photo: Petty Real Photo Sales

2 . Property spotlight : Property spotlight Royle Hall Farm Photo: Petty Real Photo Sales

3 . Property spotlight : Property spotlight Royle Hall Farm Photo: Petty Real Photo Sales