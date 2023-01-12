Regal five-bed Ribble Valley mansion with modern open-plan design and home cinema hits the market for eight times the average house price
Homes in the North West don’t get much better than this.
By Jack Marshall
8 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:56pm
On the market for offers in excess of £2m with Tyron Ash, this five-bed detached mansion is located in Hurst Green in the Ribble Valley and features a bright entrance hall, a home cinema, an open-plan kitchen with dining area, two reception rooms, a main bedroom with en suite and a dressing room. Take a look around...
