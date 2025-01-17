Numerous features of the house in Easedale Close on the prestigious Manor Barn estate in Ightenhill, include beautiful views to the rear, a private rear garden, a high quality modern kitchen and bathroom and utility room and office. There is also a driveway offering parking for numerous vehicles leading to an integral garage.

Set in a quiet cul de sac off Cumbrian Way, the home, which is on the market with Bridgfords, Manchester Road in Burnley, is in a prime spot for access to junction 10 of the M65, bus routes, Ightenhill Park and a selection of sought after schools and nurseries making it a highly convenient residence for families of all ages.

The accommodation consists of four bedrooms (master with beautiful modern en suite), immaculate family bathroom, landing, generous lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, conservatory, office (with potential to be used as bedroom five or a play room), utility room and downstairs wc.

The rear pleasant, private garden offers excellent views over Burnley.

1 . Property spotlight: Executive detached home in Easedale Close, Burnley . Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Property spotlight: Executive detached home in Easedale Close, Burnley . Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Property spotlight: Executive detached home in Easedale Close, Burnley . Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Property spotlight: Executive detached home in Easedale Close, Burnley . Photo: s Photo Sales