Beyond this lies a versatile room on the right, carpeted in neutral tones and ideally suited as either a sitting room or third bedroom. Bright and inviting, windows on two sides invite light and garden views in, highlighting the privacy and seclusion of Royle Cottage. Storage can be found in the walk-in wardrobe which also offers the scope to create a shower room as the perfect addition to any bedroom.The kitchen boasts white, Shaker-style units with an abundance of storage space and a Belfast sink is perfectly situated to invite views out through the window above, framing the surrounding countryside, making every moment spent in the kitchen one shared with nature. Rustic charm waits around every corner, with a quaint country-style ledge and brace timber door, leading on into a bright and light wet room, complete with WC, basin and shower and showcasing limitless views out over the countryside; a spectacular sight. Returning to the entrance hall, there characterful exposed beams in the dining room, ideal for entertaining and where cottage windows to two sides draw the woodland vistas in. A rear porch, serving as a boot room, is ideal for wellies and provides instant access out to the garden for summers spent dining alfresco. The recently recarpeted lounge has windows to two sides invite light through and warmth emanates from an open fireplace with stone hearth.. The dual aspect stone mullion windows infuse light through all seasons and frame the natural landscape outside as the back drop to daily relaxation. A neutrally carpeted staircase leads up to the first floor where two double bedrooms await. Bedroom one has an original beam and recessed mullioned window enhancing the rustic appeal of the home. Solid wood flooring and white washed walls offer real country charm and the views from the window of the surrounding woodland and countryside ensure this a peaceful room to retire to in the evening. Bedroom two, similarly styled, continues the home's connection to nature through dual aspect windows, while an elevated ceiling gives the room an airy spaciousness. Outside, the garden is a private oasis, with a range of mature trees creating a natural canopy around the home. A paved area offers the perfect spot for outdoor dining, while the gravelled area provides extra space for relaxation or gardening. In the springtime the woods become awash with daffodils, a rose bed adjacent to the lawn contains a variety of roses and mature hydrangeas and rhododendrons complete the quintessential country garden. Royle Cottage is surrounded by scenic walks, with the renowned Pendle Hill and Wycoller Country Park offering the chance to explore the great outdoors, with commanding views in every direction. Downham village is also close by, a picturesque beauty spot perfect for a picnic, less than 30 minutes' drive away.