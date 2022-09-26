News you can trust since 1877
Credit: Breakey & Co.

Potential snip: three-bed family home with no chain hits the market at £110,000

A potential snip amidst the stamp duty cut, this family home is a gem-in-waiting.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:54 am
On the market for offers in excess of £110,000 with Breakey & Co., this three-bed semi-detached Wigan home features a welcoming entrance hallway, a bright and airy lounge, a fitted kitchen/diner with patio doors leading out into the rear garden, spacious bedrooms, and low-maintenance garden space with outbuilding. Take a look around...

Wigan
