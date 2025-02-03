A new local planning policy by Pendle Borough Council is paving the way for ‘exceptional’ homes in the countryside.

Pendle’s 2024–2040 Local Plan adopts England’s national policy, creating new opportunities for landowners and those dreaming of unique, high-quality country homes within the district.

The new reform is hoped to help overcome the inherent challenges in obtaining planning consent to create new homes in the countryside.

Skipton-based Rural Solutions, a leading multi-disciplinary practice specialising in rural planning, architecture, and landscape design, has expressed strong support for the council’s new policy, as it encourages the development of homes of ‘exceptional quality’ in the countryside, aligning with national planning guidelines.

Rural Solutions and Pendle Council have joined forces

Pendle’s Local Plan also addresses Labour’s new housing targets that will see an overall reduction in housing numbers for the area. As a result, the council’s commitment to supporting exceptional countryside homes is set to play a vital role in shaping Pendle’s rural landscape in the years ahead.

Malcolm Birks, Head of Design at Rural Solutions, said: “This forward-thinking policy by Pendle Borough Council demonstrates a commitment to fostering innovation in rural design and supports the creation of tomorrow’s architectural landmarks, and we have written to the council to commend them on this positive step.

“While the bar for achieving planning consent for ‘exceptional country homes’ is rightly high, Pendle’s proactive approach provides a positive framework for those wishing to embark on their dream home project. Our team has delivered exceptional homes across the country, overcoming the unique challenges associated with obtaining rural planning consent. We look forward to supporting local clients as they pursue their vision.”

As specialists in rural planning and design, Rural Solutions has a long-standing reputation for creating award-winning country homes of exceptional quality. Several of the company’s projects have featured in national media, including Grand Designs, with one recently named the seventh best house in the world by national newspaper, The Times.

The policy builds upon national planning guidelines introduced over 25 years ago, aimed at facilitating ‘grand design’ properties in rural areas. Initially established by then Environment Minister John Gummer, these guidelines have been the foundation for many celebrated homes showcased on Grand Designs.