The property, 63 Brush Street, is being offered by SDL Auctions at a guide price of £25,000+ plus fees.

The two-bedroom end-terraced property is set back from the footpath by a small front garden and is located within easy access of the M65 and town centre.

A spokesman for SDL Auctions said: "Once renovation works have completed the potential rental income could be in the region of £5,400pa making it an excellent investment prospect. Alternatively, anyone looking for a project for their first home purchase should be sure to take a look."

The auction, which will be livestreamed from 10am on Thursday, February 24th, can be viewed here – https://www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk/live-stream/auction/sdl-property-auctions-national

