North West outdoor building manufacturer offers advice on choosing a garden office.

North West outdoor building manufacturer Atlas Sheds says that the trend towards working from home is continuing, with an increased demand for extra space in the form of a garden office.

Director Paul Deary says: “The uptake of working from home shows no sign of slowing, and many employees have the benefit of working remotely on a regular basis. The key benefits of working from home are improved work-life balance, increased productivity, and reduced commute time.”

However, Paul says that many people struggle to find the space or a dedicated professional environment away from domestic distractions. There is an increasing trend towards garden offices which can provide a more productive home-based workspace.

Paul explains: “Sometimes a desk in the home is not ideal. Many home-workers find it difficult to create an at-home workspace that is suitably private, productive, and allows them to separate the demands of their home life from their work life.”

A garden office is often a good solution for home workers.

To help people looking for an alternative, Atlas Sheds has produced a guide to home-workers considering a garden office. Choosing the right garden office requires careful thought, and they recommend home workers think about a range of factors.

Size and layout: it’s important to determine the size and floor plan needed for a garden office, including desk, seating and storage.

Insulation and heating: year-round comfort is important. Many pre-made garden offices are fully insulated for use in all seasons.

Electrical and internet connectivity: both are vital for working from home and these need to be included in your plan. Many garden offices include manufacturer-fitted electrical sockets, to cover the needs of home workers, and the building usually just needs to be connected to an available power source.

Garden offices can provide a more productive home-based workspace.

Natural light: think about how to maximise natural light. Large windows and doors can help to create a bright and airy workspace, even in a smaller garden office.

Security: this is important, so consider the sturdiness of windows, sliding doors and locking systems, to deter intruders.

External finish: the latest garden office exteriors now include attractive low-maintenance composite materials, while solid timber cladding, which is durable, remains very popular.

Build quality: choose a reputable manufacturer that uses high-quality materials and craftsmanship. This means that you will benefit from a high-specification garden office which has a warranty.

Planning permission: in most cases, a garden office does not require full planning permission but Paul emphasises that it’s important to check local planning regulations to ensure that a garden office is compliant.

He explains: “Garden offices are usually considered outbuildings and fall under permitted development rules, meaning they can be built without needing full planning permission. To qualify for permitted development, a garden office should meet key criteria. It must be a reasonable size and not excessively large; the overall height should be no more than 2.5 meters.”

Location-wise, a garden office should be located in the rear garden and not closer to a public road than your house. In terms of usage, it cannot be used as self-contained living accommodation. If in doubt, check with your local planning department. Also, if you live in a conservation area, a listed building, or area of outstanding natural beauty, the rules for permitted development are more complex.

Affordability: a garden office is invariably more affordable than moving to a larger house, or building an extension. An external office can often be an attractive feature when you come to sell your home, and may improve its desirability and value.

Paul concludes: “A garden office is often a good solution for home workers, but like any home improvement, it’s important to consider your requirements before purchasing. Careful planning helps deliver the best choice of high specification garden office, that can provide benefits for many years.”