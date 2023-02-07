Modern four-bed detached Lancashire chalet with stunning interior hits the market for eye-catching price
This modern chalet is a lovely property.
By Jack Marshall
21 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 1:00pm
On the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this four-bed detached Lytham home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and features a stunning open-plan kitchen and dining area, a welcoming lounge, a home study, a utility, a main bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and a beautiful rear garden. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3