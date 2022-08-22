Mind-blowing 16th century Ribble Valley mansion up for sale
Dating back to 1593, Osbaldeston Hall is a truly magnificent and historic Grade II listed family home.
By Jack Marshall
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:22 pm
On the market for £3.5m with Fine & Country, this six-bed Ribble Valley property was renovated in 2013 and features a kitchen with underfloor heating and an Aga, a lounge with wood-burning stove, a bar and entertainment room, a master bedroom with en suite, an outdoor sports centre, a five-bey garage, and gardens overlooking the River Ribble. Take a look around...
