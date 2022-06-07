Mind-blowing 10-bed Lancashire mansion with helipad, spa pool, home cinema, and bar on the market for £2.95m

On the market for £2.95m with Savills, Moorlands is a breathtaking 10-bed mansion sitting in an elevated position near Foulrigde in Pendle. The stunning property features period features, 19th century mosaic tiled flooring, a drawing room, a dining room, a garden room, fireplaces, a master bedroom with en suite and free-standing bath, cinema room in the basement, a bar, an ancillary two-bed coach house with games room, and a garden with spa pool, sauna, helipad, and five-acre paddock. Take a look around...