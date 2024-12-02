On the market for £1.795m with Fine & Country, this place is simply indescribable...

Admergill House is a stunning 5-bedroom stone property, meticulously renovated to the highest standards, set in 2 acres of beautiful gardens with a separate 2-bedroom annex, and sitting on the Lancashire/Yorkshire border.

This luxurious home offers exceptional accommodation and extensive grounds, with the main house spanning approximately 4,859 sq. ft., featuring a grand entrance, multiple reception rooms, a bespoke kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and a wine cellar.

The first floor boasts a master suite with a luxurious en-suite, along with four additional bedrooms and bathrooms, while the property also benefits from smart home technology for energy efficiency and security.

The annex, Admergill Lodge, is a 1,743 sq. ft. 2-bedroom cottage, currently used as a high-end holiday let, with potential for various uses, including multi-generational living or a home office. The lodge includes a large open-plan living area, modern kitchen, and wet room.

Externally, the property includes a large patio, lawn, stone waterfall, and a brook running between the main house and annex. There is also a 200 ft. cobbled driveway, three-car garage, and secure electric gates. Additionally, approximately 8 acres of grazing land is available by separate negotiation, ideal for equestrian use.

The property is within easy reach of excellent transport links, with the M65 just minutes away. This place is very special indeed, so take a look around...

