Majestic: unique German Huf Haus mansion in Lytham with space-age design hits the market for whopping price

On the market for £1.6m with JD Gallagher Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed detached Lytham super-home features a unique design, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, an open-plan design, panoramic views of the sprawling 0.68-acre gardens, a glossy kitchen, a vaulted living area with wood-burner, a home cinema, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, and an inimitable style throughout. Take a look around...