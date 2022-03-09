Credit: Blenheim Park Estates

Magnificent six-bed Peak District getaway with captivating design, landscaped gardens, and panoramic views up for sale

Set in two acres, this Peak District home is simply astonishing.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:22 pm

On the market (price on application) with Blenheim Park Estates, this stunning six-bed mansion boasts panoramic views over the Hope Valley, a contemporary kitchen, an extensive master suite with dressing room and en suite, a landscaped rear garden with various seating terraces, and a triple garage. It’s also currently in the pre-planning application stage for a uniquely designed contemporary residence. Take a look around...

Credit: Blenheim Park Estates

Credit: Blenheim Park Estates

Credit: Blenheim Park Estates

Credit: Blenheim Park Estates

