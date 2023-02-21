Lancashire’s finest: eight-bed Burnley mansion with pool, gym, cinema, and tennis course up for sale
This magnificent farmhouse originally dates back to around 1690.
By Jack Marshall
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 3:57pm
On the market for £1,999,999 with Fine & Country, this sublime eight-bed detached Burnley mansion is simply one of Lancashire’s finest homes. And, on top of its classic features, it also boasts a formal dining area, an orangery and bar, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a cinema, and a games room, as well as a garden with a tennis course and climbing frame. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5