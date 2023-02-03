Imposing four-bed detached Lancashire home hits the market for close to average UK house price
This detached home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
53 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 8:17am
On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Roberts & Co Estate Agents, this Penwortham home has a large living room leading through to the integral garage, a fantastic dining kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with en suite, and a south-facing garden with patio and lawn. Take a look around...
