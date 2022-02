On the market for £1.85m with Ashdown Jones, this five-bed detached home near Kendal dates back to the 1700s and features panoramic views, a classic interior, a hot tub in the garden, a two-bed detached bungalow to boot, and the opportunity to purchase 18 acres by separate negotiation including a stretch of the River Gilpin and an ancient pack horse bridge across the river. Take a look around...