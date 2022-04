On the market for £1.25m with Armitstead Barnett, this five-bed detached Grindleton property features almost 17 acres of land within the stunning Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and boasts characteristics including a central stone fireplace in the living room, exposed beams, a gorgeous kitchen leading out to the charming rear garden, and a master bedroom with Juliet balcony, walk-in dressing room, and en suite. Take a look around...