Huge five-bed equestrian property with home cinema and spacious interior hits the market for more than twice the average UK house price
This is a stunning family home with equestrian facilities.
By Jack Marshall
6 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:44pm
On the market for £775,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this sprawling five-bed Hindley Green home is situated on a gated plot and features a lounge, an open-plan kitchen and sitting room, a utility room, a dining room, a home cinema room, a study, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, and gardens running to 2.5 acres. Take a look around...
