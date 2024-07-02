House prices for first-time buyers in Burnley have risen by nearly a third since 2019

By John Deehan
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 17:22 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 17:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The average house price in Burnley for first-time buyers has risen by nearly a third over the past five years, new figures show.
Read More
Jason Manford to play Dave Fishwick in Bank of Dave the musical

It comes as property website Rightmove said the typical mortgage payment for first-time buyers has increased by £400 a month and called on the next government to support those buying their first home.

The latest figures from the Land Registry's house price index show first-time buyers in Burnley were paying an average of £97,700 for a house in April. It was up 29% from an average of £76,000 five years earlier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley first-time buyers were paying an average of £97,700 for a house in April.Burnley first-time buyers were paying an average of £97,700 for a house in April.
Burnley first-time buyers were paying an average of £97,700 for a house in April.

Overall house prices in Burnley have also jumped 29% over five years, reaching £108,000 in April 2024.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said reduced mortgage rates would help first-time buyers in the short term, "more so than election housing promises".

It comes as the property website said the average mortgage payment for a typical first-time buyer in Great Britain has risen by 61% over the past five years – from £667 a month in 2019 to £1,075 currently.

Mr Bannister added: "As rates have increased over the last five years, the amount that a typical first-time buyer is paying each month on a mortgage has outstripped the pace of earning growth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Some first-time buyers are looking at extending their mortgage terms to 30 or 35 years to lower monthly payments, or looking at cheaper homes for sale so that they need to borrow less."

He said: "We hope that the next government can support first-time buyers with well thought out policies, which address the difficulties of saving up a large enough deposit and being able to borrow enough from a lender."

Related topics:BurnleyHOUSE pricesRightmoveGreat Britain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice