On the market for £800,000 with Forbes, this three-storey, five-bed detached home in Whittle-le-Woods features a stunning oak and glass staircase, Edwardian features such as bay windows and fireplaces, a home cinema room, a sitting room with central chimney breast, a study, a show-stopped of a kitchen with huge central island, a utility room, a master bedroom with views over the canal and an en suite with underfloor heating, and a garden developed by award-winning landscape designer John Everiss. Take a look around...