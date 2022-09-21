News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Credit: Breakey & Co.

Hidden gem: three-bed family home with immaculate interior on the market for bargain price

This three-bed terraced home is a hidden gem.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:50 am

On the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with Breakey & Co., this Wigan property features a bright porch, an open-plan lounge/dining area with bay window, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, added space in the basement, and a good-sized paved garden to the rear. Take a look around...

Credit: Breakey & Co.

1. Ormskirk Road

Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo Sales

2. Ormskirk Road

Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo Sales

3. Ormskirk Road

Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo Sales

4. Ormskirk Road

Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 3