Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has let photographers into her family home, so why don’t you have a peek too...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

33-year-old Helen moved into the North West property in August 2021 with her fiancé-at-the-time, footballer Scott Sinclair, and their three kids Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

The couple have since split up but the mum of three still lives in what she has described as her "forever home" with the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Helen took OK! Magazine on a tour of the property, which you can see below.

The video starts with Helen standing in a modern black doorway as she calls her home “her heaven” and invites the camera in.

Introducing her “favourite room in the house”, Helen first shows off her bedroom, which has a grey, gold and black colour scheme and glamorous, modern furnishings.

Helen said: "I love this room, I just find it super relaxing but yeah the kids just all end up in bed with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next she visits a marble walled bathroom, which had just been redone for Christmas. A freestanding elegant black bathtub takes centre stage, with a matching black toilet and towel rail.

Helen Flangan with her three children in her lounge. Credit: hjgflanagan on Instagram

Helen said: “This is the bathroom we use the most. I try and have a bath at night with a glass of wine to relax but yeah I love my shower as well. I just the whole modern feel to it.”

In the downstairs toilet, the wallpaper depicts line drawings of women, with Helen commenting “I’m obsessed with this wallpaper, it’s all girls in lingerie. I love lingerie modeling and I used to have my own lingerie brand.”

The occasional model then confesses she loves everything “pink” and “girly” before taking the camera into her lilac and flowery dining room, which features a large white dining table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading upstairs, viewers get a tour of a Harry Potter themed playroom, featuring a Hogwarts letter shaped lamp, painted letters on the ceiling and a Hogwarts style window on the wall with a view of the Hogwarts Express.

She admitted: “All my kids are obsessed with Harry Potter, I think it’s because I love Harry Potter.”

The girls’ bedroom is then shown to have a mermaid theme, with matching pink bedframes and paintings of her daughters as mermaids on the wall. A painting of a mermaid castle also lies under a banner which reads “Love you more than anything in the world.”

Charlie’s bedroom is Grufallo themed as Helen explained: “Charlie’s obsessed with the Grufallo… I think it’s because I’ve gone very minimalist, and modern and very chic with the rest of the house, I wanted my kids rooms to just be like really fun for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally Helen returns downstairs for a tour of the lounge – featuring a large grey plushy sofa and a white grand piano – and the kitchen, which has pink cupboards and white tiled walls.

Helen, who is from Bury and attended Westholme School in Blackburn, rose to fame as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street in January 2000, a role she had until 2012, and then again 2017-2018.