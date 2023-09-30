After suffering with chronic neck pain and being told by physiotherapists that a pillow could be the answer, Groove Pillow founder and CEO, Alex Gatehouse tried numerous pillows but struggled to find one that provided him with the right level of support

His solution, the Award-winning Groove Pillow, is a memory foam pillow that is ergonomically designed to eliminate neck stiffness and upper back pain by supporting correct posture while you sleep.

Research has shown that people who sleep in poor posture positions not only experience spinal pain when waking and throughout the day, but also reduced quality sleep1

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

. Attaining good quality sleep is one of the important foundations for good health, since physical and mental health, immune function, and the ability to think and focus are all impaired through a lack of sleep2

The Award-winning Groove Pillow.

. Consultant Physiotherapist Greg Davis (www.themedical.co.uk) says: “Insufficient support and some sleep positions such as stomach sleeping can trigger pain in the neck and other areas of the spine. Sleeping on the stomach places stress on the cervical spine because the head is pushed to one side or the other, whereas sleeping on the back places

the least amount of stress on the cervical spine.

“Back and side sleepers may find it helpful to try a specially designed pillow that helpsfacilitate neutral spinal alignment for a more comfortable sleeping position. Sleeping on the side with an additional pillow between the knees also helps to keep the spine more comfortably aligned.”

After extensive analysis of the optimum sleep position, comfort and neck pain relief when using a variety of pillows, Alex developed Groove Pillow® in conjunction with orthopaedic memory foam specialists. Designed to cradle the head and neck with its shape based on the anatomy of the cervical and shoulder area, the pillow includes a contoured dip

that supports the cervical (neck) area that helps facilitate neutral spinal alignment by guiding your upper body into a comfortable sleeping position whether you lie on your back or are a side sleeper.

The Groove Pillow features:

Neck & Shoulder Support – the ergonomically designed pillow offers neck support from a specially moulded central dip to support the cervical area and lateral raises to support the shoulders.

Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam – the memory foam moulds to the unique shape of your head and neck and encapsulates the antibacterial properties of bamboo, whilst charcoal helps with odour control.

Thermogenic Protective Inner – this inner layer is designed to regulate your sleep temperature ensuring your head stays cool at night. This protective inner layer also ensures memory foam longevity and prevents dust from eroding the foam.

Scuba Pillow Protector - the minimalist, contemporary design of the outer-layer scuba pillow protector not only protects your pillow from stains but is soft to the cheek. The white pillow protector is easy to remove with a simple zip fastening and can be refreshed by machine washing at 30 degrees and tumble dried at a medium heat.