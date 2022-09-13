Grim up north? Just 40 of the 16,000 £1m+ UK homes are in Lancashire
Just 40 out of the 16,184 properties sold for £1m or more in the UK over the past 12 months were located in Lancashire, according to new research.
As per data analysed by Property Solvers, just 20 homes in Lancaster sold for £1m or more, as well as eight homes in Preston, seven in Blackpool, and five in Blackburn, taking the total value of such purchases to £51,961,310 – a drop in the ocean of the UK total of £27,489,137,202.
Focusing on sales between September 2021 to September 2022, the research uses HM Land Registry sold house price statistics and shows a sharp decrease from the 2020/21 year when 78 such properties were sold for a combined total of £104,828,025 – a 51% decrease.
Unsurprisingly, top of the list of areas with the most £1m+ sales was South West London, where 2,280 such homes were sold for a whopping total of £4,598,608,023. The top-placed location outside of London was Guildford, where 627 such homes were sold for a total of £1,062,265,025, while the top-placed location outside of the South of England was Edinburgh with 259 homes totalling £370,175,395.
“Such a pronounced drop would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes is decreasing,” said Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam. “Million-plus-pound properties, even for the wealthy, are major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy. “With continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates as a result, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least.”