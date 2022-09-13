As per data analysed by Property Solvers, just 20 homes in Lancaster sold for £1m or more, as well as eight homes in Preston, seven in Blackpool, and five in Blackburn, taking the total value of such purchases to £51,961,310 – a drop in the ocean of the UK total of £27,489,137,202.

Focusing on sales between September 2021 to September 2022, the research uses HM Land Registry sold house price statistics and shows a sharp decrease from the 2020/21 year when 78 such properties were sold for a combined total of £104,828,025 – a 51% decrease.

Unsurprisingly, top of the list of areas with the most £1m+ sales was South West London, where 2,280 such homes were sold for a whopping total of £4,598,608,023. The top-placed location outside of London was Guildford, where 627 such homes were sold for a total of £1,062,265,025, while the top-placed location outside of the South of England was Edinburgh with 259 homes totalling £370,175,395.

A £1m+ property in Lancashire for which a sale has been agreed (credit: Hackney & Leigh)

