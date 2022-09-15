News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Grand three-storey family mansion with stunning interior on the market for £825,000

This home is the peak of luxury.

By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:14 pm

On the market for £825,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this five-bed Billinge property boasts an elegant lounge with log burner, an orangery with a vaulted ceiling, a fitted kitchen with island unit, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and gardens with patio areas and a garden office. Take a look around...

1. Crank

Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo: Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo Sales

2. Crank

Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo: Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo Sales

3. Crank

Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo: Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo Sales

4. Crank

Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo: Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Photo Sales
Billinge
Next Page
Page 1 of 4