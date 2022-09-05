Grand six-bed Lancashire countryside mansion with tennis court hits the market
The magnificently named Throstle Nest is one of the most beautiful homes currently on the market.
By Jack Marshall
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:09 am
On the market for £1.8m with Fine & Country, this six-bed Mellor home is immaculately presented and features five reception rooms, a gorgeous kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extensive private landscaped gardens, a tennis court, and sprawling woodland. Take a look around...
