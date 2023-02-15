Grand and imposing: gorgeous four-bed Lancashire countryside family home with stunning garden hits the market
This gorgeous home was built in 2017.
By Jack Marshall
2 hours ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:00pm
On the market for £350,000 with Anderton Bosonnet, this detached four-bed Clitheroe home is the ideal family property, featuring a large lounge, a stunning kitchen diner, a dining room, generous bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a spacious rear garden with detached garage. Take a look around...
