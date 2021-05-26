Grand and historic: six-bed red-brick home with spacious interior and stunning master suite on the market for £800,000

On the market for £799,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this detached six-bed home is historically known as 'The Ancient Middleton Hall' and features two reception rooms, two kitchens, a snug with multi-fuel burner, two garages, a home office, a large red-brick basement, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, and a quarter-acre garden plot. Take a look around...