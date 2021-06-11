Credit:Dewhurst Homes

Glorious four-bed countryside barn conversion with classic period features, huge master bedroom, and gorgeous gardens yours for £700,000

This rural barn conversion is magnificent.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:30 pm

On the market for £699,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed semi-detached property in Goosnargh features a wonderful approach, large gardens with a paddock and stables, two classic reception rooms with exposed beams and fireplace, a large kitchen/diner, a gorgeous masted bedroom with exposed stone and en suite, and a stunning family bathroom. Take a look around...

