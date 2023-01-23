News you can trust since 1877
Chesham & West

Glorious: check out this newly-built six-bed Lancashire family home on the market

Just two years old, this home is as modern as it gets.

By Jack Marshall
4 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:37am

On the market for £925,000 with Chesham & West, this magnificent six-bed Great Eccleston home has it all: a large open-plan lounge, a dining area opening onto the garden, a huge modern kitchen, a home study, a gym, a main suite with dressing room and en suite, and a glorious garden. Take a look around...

1. Hawthorne Cottage

Photo: Chesham & West

2. Hawthorne Cottage

Photo: Chesham & West

3. Hawthorne Cottage

Photo: Chesham & West

4. Hawthorne Cottage

Photo: Chesham & West

Lancashire