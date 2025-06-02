For sale: Uplands, detached five-bedroom home in Barrowford

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:33 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this stunning five-bedroom detached home in Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford.

On the market with Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £894,950, Uplands is a striking property which effortlessly blends period charm with spacious, elegant living.

Take a look around.

Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

1. Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford Photo: s

Photo Sales
Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

2. Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford Photo: s

Photo Sales
Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

3. Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford Photo: s

Photo Sales
Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

4. Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford

Uplands, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Barrowford
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice