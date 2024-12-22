Kirkmoor Road, ClitheroeKirkmoor Road, Clitheroe
Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

For sale: three-bedroom mid terrace house in Clitheroe

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 14:42 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this lovely mid terrace home in Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe.

On the market with Keenans for £215,000 this spacious home offers a perfect blend of modern living and classic character.

Take a look around.

Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

1. Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe Photo: s

Photo Sales
Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

2. Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe Photo: s

Photo Sales
Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

3. Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe Photo: s

Photo Sales
Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

4. Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe

Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Clitheroe
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice