For sale: three-bedroom family home in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:10 BST
Our property spotlight todays falls on this perfect family home in Rossetti Avenue, Burnley.

On the market with Reeds Rains for £150,000 this is a perfect starter home for a young family.

Take a look around.

22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

1. 22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales
22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

2. 22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales
22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

3. 22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales
22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

4. 22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP

22 Rossetti Avenue, Lancashire, Burnley, BB11 2NP Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyReeds Rains
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice