For sale: three-bedroom detached house in Whalley Road, Read

By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Oct 2024, 19:36 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this detached three-bedroom road in Whalley Road, Read.

On the market with Sally Harrison for offers in the region of £425,000 the property enjoys an enviable location with great views.

