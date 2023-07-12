For sale: substantial detached historic period property in Ribble Valley
Our property spotlight today falls on this spectacular six-bedroom detached historic period property situated in a secluded private rural setting in the Ribble Valley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST
The property in Hothersall is set amidst beautiful gardens, paddocks and mature woodland planting extending to approximately eight acres overall.
The property also has an established high end shepherd’s hut holiday opportunity which is fully integrated and serviced. It is on the market with MSW Hewetsons for £2.25m.
Take a look around.
