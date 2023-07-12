News you can trust since 1877
Facade and gardenFacade and garden
Facade and garden

For sale: substantial detached historic period property in Ribble Valley

Our property spotlight today falls on this spectacular six-bedroom detached historic period property situated in a secluded private rural setting in the Ribble Valley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

The property in Hothersall is set amidst beautiful gardens, paddocks and mature woodland planting extending to approximately eight acres overall.

The property also has an established high end shepherd’s hut holiday opportunity which is fully integrated and serviced. It is on the market with MSW Hewetsons for £2.25m.

Take a look around.

Sitting room with dressed stone Inglenook style fireplace with stone back and hearth housing 'Clear view' stove.

1. Cosy

Sitting room with dressed stone Inglenook style fireplace with stone back and hearth housing 'Clear view' stove. Photo: s

High-quality fitted kitchen furniture including double 'Belfast' sink with granite worksurfaces, matching wooden island preparation area with stainless steel under sink

2. Kitchen

High-quality fitted kitchen furniture including double 'Belfast' sink with granite worksurfaces, matching wooden island preparation area with stainless steel under sink Photo: s

Oak pinned flooring, two timber windows to side and rear elevation, single and double panel radiator, beamed ceiling

3. Dining

Oak pinned flooring, two timber windows to side and rear elevation, single and double panel radiator, beamed ceiling Photo: s

Bespoke construction of aluminium portals with aluminium powder-coated external and timber internal, thermostatically controlled roof ventilation, tumbled edge travertine flooring with a circular motif, underfloor wet system heating

4. Dining conservatory

Bespoke construction of aluminium portals with aluminium powder-coated external and timber internal, thermostatically controlled roof ventilation, tumbled edge travertine flooring with a circular motif, underfloor wet system heating Photo: s

